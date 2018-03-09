Officials respond to report of active shooting, hostage situation at veterans home

Officials respond to report of active shooting situation at veterans home

YOUNTVILLE, California --
Police have surrounded a veterans' home in Napa County where officials have confirmed an active shooting and hostage situation Friday morning.

The Veterans Home of California in Yountville confirmed that three hostages are being held and that the situation is active.


The Napa County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol have responded to the home, and people are asked to avoid the area.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office confirmed police presence through an alert shortly before 11 a.m. Friday.

The home posted an update on its Facebook page at 11:20 a.m. Friday, noting it has activated its emergency response protocol and is working with law enforcement.


The center is the largest veterans' residence community in the United States, according to its website, and is home to more than 1,000 male and female elderly or disabled veterans.
