'I'm guilty": Former Texas State student testifies in crash that killed man and unborn child

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KTRK) --
A former Texas State University student said in court Thursday that she's guilty in a deadly drunk driving crash from 2016.

Shana Elliot, 22, detailed the moments before the head-on crash that killed a 23-year-old man and caused his pregnant wife to lose their child.

Elliot said the day began with a tubing trip on the San Marcos river with her friends.

"We had decided to go float the river and we weren't thinking ahead. We didn't plan who was going to be driving," Elliot said. "And by the time the float ended around 5:00 p.m., that's when nobody else was going to drive and I decided that I would."

Investigators said they found heroin, marijuana and meth at Elliot's home. She admitted to using heroin and marijuana in efforts to sober up before driving.

"I just remember, as soon as the accident happened I knew that I had made the worst decision ever," Elliot said.

The judge said Elliot could face anywhere from probation to up to 20 years behind bars.

The jury is expected to return Friday to decide her punishment.
