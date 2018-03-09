A mother fought off a man trying to steal her pickup truck with her sleeping toddler inside, police say.The incident was caught on camera Wednesday afternoon.Authorities say a woman was checking on a property, and when she returned, she found the man trying to drive off.She tried pulling him out, but he punched her, saying he'd kill her and her two-year-old son.The man crashed the truck into a concrete wall and took off.He was arrested after leading police on a long chase.