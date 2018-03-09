Student found with gun on Pearland High School campus

A 15-year-old student was found with a gun on Pearland High School campus Friday morning, according to authorities.Pearland Police responded to the high school located at 3775 Main Street around 10:00 a.m.Authorities say the student was found in an isolated area with a gun.Pearland ISD says the school is not on lockdown, but police are investigating the incident.According to officials, there is no threat to the school or students on campus and there are no reports of injuries.