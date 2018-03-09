PETS & ANIMALS

Mother, 2-month-old son attacked by pit bull at home in Elmont

It happend on Long Island. The 2-month-old baby sustained wounds to his face.

ELMONT, Long Island --
A mother and her infant son were injured when they were attacked by a pit bull on Long Island Thursday.

The 36-year-old woman and her 2-month-old child were visiting a residence in Elmont around noon.

Authorities say the woman knocked on the door, and when the homeowner opened the door, two pit bulls ran out.

One of the dogs reportedly attacked the mother, biting her in the leg and causing serious injuries.

It then bit the boy in the face and head, authorities said.

He underwent surgery for facial lacerations and a cranium injury and is listed in critical condition.

Both dogs were removed by Nassau County police to the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter.
