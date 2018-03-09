EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1618999" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Per Mayor Sylvester Turner, work has stopped in Freedmen's Town after historical bricks were smashed by contractors.

Months after unauthorized construction work damaged historically significant bricks in a Fourth Ward neighborhood, crews have finished re-installing them.In November, construction workers tore up the bricks as part of work to replace aging sewer and power lines, damaging some of them.Last week, crews reinstalled them after they had been removed, cleaned and stored.The bricks were installed and laid by freed slaves. They carry a long history in Houston.