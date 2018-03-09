EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3072989" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surgery to separate conjoined twins succeeds at Texas Children's Hospital

Less than two months after being separated from her sister in a seven-hour surgery, a formerly conjoined twin is back home.One-year-old Anna Grace Richards was discharged from Texas Children's Hospital on March 2 after spending 428 days there.Her sister Hope will remain at Texas Children's, however the hospital says it anticipates she should be able to go home in the near future.Anna and Hope were born conjoined at the chest in December of 2016.On Jan. 13, a team of 75 doctors, nurses and technicians separated the twins during a very complicated and delicate, but successful seven-hour surgery.