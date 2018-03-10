PETS & ANIMALS

Activists protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Rodeo protesters gather outside NRG Stadium (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston animal rights activists groups are protesting the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo because they say animals are being beaten, strangled and slaughtered.

Dani Alexander called out the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in a Facebook post, saying that the rodeo is "an embarrassment to Houston."

In the post, which was shared more than 20,000 times, Alexander says that the trucks seen coming and going at the rodeo are taking animals to a slaughterhouse after they are strangled, beaten and tackled.

"Animal cruelty is not entertainment. If you love and respect animals, please never visit the rodeo including the concerts and carnival," Alexander said in the post.


The activist group is planning to dress up in costumes with special-effects makeup that will make them look like injured animals, and line the streets near the entrance to NRG Park.

The protest will take place Friday, March 9 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 10 from 12 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo responded by saying, "The mission of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is to promote agriculture and educate the public about its importance to our everyday life. Everyone at the Rodeo believes in the importance of animal welfare. We take great pride in the care and attention all animals receive throughout the entire Show thanks to the help of veterinary professionals and the Houston SPCA team who are on-site daily."
