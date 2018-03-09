Man accused of suffocating 92-year-old roommate with pillow

EMBED </>More Videos

A.J. Ross reports on the death of an elderly woman in SoHo.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY, New York --
An elderly woman was suffocated by her younger roommate, authorities say.

The man placed a pillow over her face in their apartment, possibly as she was snoring, according to investigators.

Neighbors say they had concerns before this that 92-year-old Veronica Ivins was being abused, and they even contacted adult protective services over their concerns.

Ivins lived in the apartment building most of her life.

Disturbing screams and noises echoed from the 4th floor apartment every couple of weeks, according to neighbors.

An eerie phone call just before 7 a.m. Thursday quickly brought police to the building where they discovered Ivins suffocated on her bed.

Investigators say her roommate, 47-year-old Enrique Leyva, allegedly confessed to placing a pillow over her face.

Leyva had been living with and caring for Ivins for several years.

The suspect allegedly called police and told detectives, "I killed my roommate."

The woman was pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

Leyva is being charged with murder.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murderwoman killedu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video