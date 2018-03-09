STYLE & FASHION

IHOP launches breakfast-inspired clothing line to benefit charity

IHOP launches breakfast-inspired clothing line

IHOP Restaurants announced the debut of PancakeWear by IHOP, a limited-edition clothing collection inspired by a love of all things breakfast.

The franchise announced that they will sell limited editions of breakfast-inspired onesies, lounge pants, and socks this spring.

PancakeWear is part of their "60 Days of Giving" campaign, in which a portion of the proceeds from every piece of clothing will go to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

The PancakeWear was launched to celebrate IHOP's 60th anniversary as a brand.

The company is planning to donate a portion of the money made from every clothing sale to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

IHOP hopes to raise $5 million for children's charities during the 60 Days of Giving campaign.

As of March 7, the limited edition PancakeWear collection is available for purchase on eBay For Charity. IHOP's 60 Days of Giving campaign will run through March 31, 2018.
