TRAFFIC

Here's what you need to know about the San Jacinto River Bridge closure

EMBED </>More Videos

Everything you need to know about the San Jacinto River Bridge closure (shutterstock)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
TxDOT is preparing for a major total closure of the US-59 southbound bridge over the San Jacinto River on March 23.

In an effort to accommodate drivers, TxDOT crews will reroute southbound lanes onto the northbound bridge during the four to six-month closure.

TxDOT will utilize the shoulders of the bridge to allow more traffic to flow. The lane shift will occur between Sorters McClellan and Townsen.

The southbound entrance and HOV entrance from Kingwood Drive and the northbound entrance from FM 1960 at Townsen will be closed. Drivers will be rerouted to the Townsen park and ride entrance or exit.

Also, due to Hurricane Harvey flooding, the southbound bridge will be closed for repairs.

To prepare for the lane reconfiguration, the following I-69 northbound lanes will be closed:

  • The two right lanes will be closed from FM 1960 to Sorters McClellan Road starting Saturday, March 10 at 3 a.m. through Monday, March 12 at 5 a.m.

  • The I-69 Eastex northbound entrance ramp from FM 1960 to Townsen will be closed beginning Saturday, March 10 at 3 a.m. through Sunday, March 11 at 7 a.m. Additionally, the entrance ramp will be closed through Tuesday, March 13 at 9 a.m. For an alternate route take the northbound frontage road to the Sorters McClellan entrance ramp.


  • The two right lanes from FM 1960 to Sorters McClellan Road will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Tuesday, March 13 through Thursday, March 15.


  • Kingwood Drive exit ramp will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Wednesday, March 14 through Thursday, March 15. Additionally, the exit ramp will be closed continuously starting Friday, March 16 at 9 p.m. through Monday, March 19 at 5 a.m. For an alternate route use the northbound mainlanes to the Northpark Drive exit ramp, make a u-turn at Northpark Drive and then follow the southbound frontage road to either Kingwood Drive or Sorters McClellan Road.


  • Four northbound alternate lanes from FM 1960 to Sorters McClellan Road will close continuously beginning Friday, March 16 at 9 p.m. through Monday, March 19 at 5 a.m. At least one mainlane will remain open.


  • A total closure will take place on the Loop 494 exit ramp at McClellan and Hamblen starting nightly from Friday, March 16 at 9 p.m. through Monday, March 19 at 5 a.m. For an alternate route, use the northbound mainlanes to the Northpark Drive exit ramp and follow the frontage road to the u-turn at Northpark Drive, which will lead you to the southbound frontage road at either Kingwood Drive or Sorters Road.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficroad closureroad repairdriving
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Wreck pushes barrier into N. Freeway HOV lane
You'll want to plan ahead to avoid this weekend's road closures
Share your traffic woes at a meeting tonight in Pearland
Deputy taken to hospital after crash on E. Belt in Pasadena
Construction widens I-10 west of Katy
More Traffic
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video