The two right lanes will be closed from FM 1960 to Sorters McClellan Road starting Saturday, March 10 at 3 a.m. through Monday, March 12 at 5 a.m.

The I-69 Eastex northbound entrance ramp from FM 1960 to Townsen will be closed beginning Saturday, March 10 at 3 a.m. through Sunday, March 11 at 7 a.m. Additionally, the entrance ramp will be closed through Tuesday, March 13 at 9 a.m. For an alternate route take the northbound frontage road to the Sorters McClellan entrance ramp.

The two right lanes from FM 1960 to Sorters McClellan Road will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Tuesday, March 13 through Thursday, March 15.

Kingwood Drive exit ramp will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Wednesday, March 14 through Thursday, March 15. Additionally, the exit ramp will be closed continuously starting Friday, March 16 at 9 p.m. through Monday, March 19 at 5 a.m. For an alternate route use the northbound mainlanes to the Northpark Drive exit ramp, make a u-turn at Northpark Drive and then follow the southbound frontage road to either Kingwood Drive or Sorters McClellan Road.

Four northbound alternate lanes from FM 1960 to Sorters McClellan Road will close continuously beginning Friday, March 16 at 9 p.m. through Monday, March 19 at 5 a.m. At least one mainlane will remain open.

A total closure will take place on the Loop 494 exit ramp at McClellan and Hamblen starting nightly from Friday, March 16 at 9 p.m. through Monday, March 19 at 5 a.m. For an alternate route, use the northbound mainlanes to the Northpark Drive exit ramp and follow the frontage road to the u-turn at Northpark Drive, which will lead you to the southbound frontage road at either Kingwood Drive or Sorters Road.

TxDOT is preparing for a major total closure of the US-59 southbound bridge over the San Jacinto River on March 23.In an effort to accommodate drivers, TxDOT crews will reroute southbound lanes onto the northbound bridge during the four to six-month closure.TxDOT will utilize the shoulders of the bridge to allow more traffic to flow. The lane shift will occur between Sorters McClellan and Townsen.The southbound entrance and HOV entrance from Kingwood Drive and the northbound entrance from FM 1960 at Townsen will be closed. Drivers will be rerouted to the Townsen park and ride entrance or exit.Also, due to Hurricane Harvey flooding, the southbound bridge will be closed for repairs.