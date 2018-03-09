HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Staff cuts are coming to Houston ISD after the board approved the reduction in workforce Thursday night, but it's still not clear exactly who will be affected.
The board voted 'yes' to the job cuts in a four-hour meeting Thursday.
They did not say who will be cut, what schools will see cuts or how many workers will be let go.
However, on Friday morning, the district laid out its next steps following the board's decision.
HISD's statement said in full:
"Principals will be receiving their budget information in the near future. At that time, campus administrators will then have the required information to determine their staffing needs for the 2018-2019 school year. The Reduction in Force board items that were approved at last evening's board meeting were procedural to allow future reductions in force to occur if necessary. Of course, campus based reduction in force decisions related to changes in programming, or staff reorganizations unrelated to the budget, are also covered by this item, and can be brought forward for review immediately."
We also know that no employee terminations will be happening today, according to HISD spokesperson Tracy Clemons.
Clemons reiterated that in HISD's statement, adding, "I want to re-emphasize that no employees are receiving notices under the RIF today."
The Houston Federation of Teachers estimates 700 positions could be eliminated.
The reduction in workforce is part of larger cuts as a result of the district's $115 million budget shortfall.
Parents and children have expressed concern over how classrooms will be affected.
"I've said to my parents that come to me and ask for meetings: it would be helpful if you could tell me where to cut. Because there is no scenario where there will not be cuts," said HISD Board President Rhonda-Skillern Jones.
The board plans to hold a series of budget workshops starting March 22.
It will be a discussion about how to divide up the money between all 284 schools.
