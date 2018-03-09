Rescuers save 18-year-old trapped in San Antonio cave

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
Rescuers in San Antonio worked throughout the night to save an 18-year-old trapped in a cave.

The teen got stuck touring a cave with classmates during a guided high school field trip.

About 70 first responders worked to get her free from the space where she got stuck on Thursday afternoon.

She was trapped about 350 feet inside the cave.

It took firefighters nine hours to chisel through the rock to get her out.

Authorities said she was conscious and alert.

None of the other students on the trip were injured.
