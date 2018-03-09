Extra security at Angleton HS Friday after online threat

EMBED </>More Videos

Extra security will be on hand at Angleton High School Friday after rumors about a threat.

By
ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) --
Extra police officers will be at Angleton High School Friday after an alleged threat that has been deemed not credible surfaced online.

The district posted a statement about the threat on its Facebook page overnight.

It said that a social media post threatened violence at the school Friday.

School officials say that after hours of chasing down leads, nothing was found to indicate that there was ever a credible threat made.

This comes after a rumor that spread on social media Thursday claiming that guns were found on the school's campus.

The administration said that no guns were found at the school and that students were never in any danger.

These incidents round out a challenging week for school officials in Angleton.

On Wednesday, a student wrote racial slurs on vehicles in the school's parking lot.

That student has been caught and is being disciplined by the school.

Angleton ISD officials are urging parents to talk to their kids and let them know that posting threats and hateful words will not be considered a joke.

They add that if your child does post a threat, he or she will face punishment from both law enforcement and the district.

NO JOKE: Schools on edge after week of lockdowns and alleged threats on social media

EMBED More News Videos

These are just some of the school districts where students have been charged with making terroristic threats following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida last week.

Follow Jeff on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationschool threatsocial mediaAngleton
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video