Extra security at Angleton HS Friday after online threat

Extra police officers will be at Angleton High School Friday after an alleged threat that has been deemed not credible surfaced online.The district posted a statement about the threat on its Facebook page overnight.It said that a social media post threatened violence at the school Friday.School officials say that after hours of chasing down leads, nothing was found to indicate that there was ever a credible threat made.This comes after a rumor that spread on social media Thursday claiming that guns were found on the school's campus.The administration said that no guns were found at the school and that students were never in any danger.These incidents round out a challenging week for school officials in Angleton.On Wednesday, a student wrote racial slurs on vehicles in the school's parking lot.That student has been caught and is being disciplined by the school.Angleton ISD officials are urging parents to talk to their kids and let them know that posting threats and hateful words will not be considered a joke.They add that if your child does post a threat, he or she will face punishment from both law enforcement and the district.