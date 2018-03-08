HOUSTON ISD

Girl speaking Spanish injects levity at HISD meeting

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl speaking Spanish injects levity at HISD meeting (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With tension high over what what positions and programs would be eliminated, the Houston ISD board of trustees meeting had a bit of levity in the form of a girl named Sophia.

During public comment for Thursday's meeting, Sophia addressed the board in Spanish, reading off of a sheet of prepared remarks.

But, at the end of her comments, Sophia told the board, "I can do it in English if you would like."

The quip prompted light-hearted laughs in the meeting.

At the heart of Sophia's comments was the benefits of the district's foreign language immersion programs. She cited Houston's melting pot of foreign languages as a reason to keep programs afloat amid proposals for cuts.

Sophia told the board she has learned Spanish as a second language for two years in HISD.

Her comments came before Houston ISD approved a "reduction in force" to help bridge its estimated $115 million budget gap. The board exempted bilingual education teachers from the cuts.

READ MORE: HISD board OKs 'reduction in force' as part of budget cuts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationhouston isdHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ISD
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
HISD board president: No one is safe from job cuts
Chopping block: All HISD schools will figure out cuts
Who and how many? Questions remain after HISD OKs job cuts
HISD board OKs 'reduction in force' as part of cuts
More houston isd
EDUCATION
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
100 percent of seniors at Denver school accepted to colleges
Student says he was paddled for gun control walkout
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Match Day 2018: Medical students get a peek into their future
More Education
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video