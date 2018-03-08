EWW! High level of fecal bacteria reported along Gulf Coast beaches

High level of fecal bacteria reported along Gulf Coast beaches. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're walking along the beach in the upcoming weeks, you could be in for quite the smell.

According to Texas Beach Watch, high levels of fecal bacteria have been reported at multiple beaches along the Gulf Coast. The website said that the fecal bacteria count was greater than 104 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters.

Those locations include:

Galveston Island
57th Street

Bolivar Peninsula
Retilon Road

O'Neil Road

Freeport Harbor
CR 257A-S
Bay Street
Stahlman Park

Surfside Jetty County Park
Quintana Beach County Park
8th Street
CR750

Check out the full list on Texas Beach Watch's website.
