HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're walking along the beach in the upcoming weeks, you could be in for quite the smell.
According to Texas Beach Watch, high levels of fecal bacteria have been reported at multiple beaches along the Gulf Coast. The website said that the fecal bacteria count was greater than 104 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters.
Those locations include:
Galveston Island
57th Street
Bolivar Peninsula
Retilon Road
O'Neil Road
Freeport Harbor
CR 257A-S
Bay Street
Stahlman Park
Surfside Jetty County Park
Quintana Beach County Park
8th Street
CR750
Check out the full list on Texas Beach Watch's website.