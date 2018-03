Galveston Island

Bolivar Peninsula

Freeport Harbor

If you're walking along the beach in the upcoming weeks, you could be in for quite the smell.According to Texas Beach Watch, high levels of fecal bacteria have been reported at multiple beaches along the Gulf Coast. The website said that the fecal bacteria count was greater than 104 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters.57th StreetRetilon RoadO'Neil RoadCR 257A-SBay StreetStahlman ParkSurfside Jetty County ParkQuintana Beach County Park8th StreetCR750Check out the full list on Texas Beach Watch's website