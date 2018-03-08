EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3191968" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Steve Campion gets pepper sprayed on Facebook Live.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said they are phasing out the use of Tasers.Deputies are now being trained to use pepper spray deployment devices. While they resemble a firearm, the weapon shoots out a gel-like substance."We recently changed from the Taser to the pepper spray mostly because of financial reasons and mostly because the Tasers are increasingly not dependable," said Captain Ken DeFoor. "Financially, you can buy two of the pepper spray devices for what you paid for one Taser. Taser runs you abut $1,300. Pepper spray will run you about $850."Eyewitness News spoke with training coordinator Linda Longoria.Deputy Longoria said the new devices can help deescalate dangerous situations. She said the pepper spray lasts between 45 to 60 minutes as opposed to just seconds if you're tased."It's going to get your attention. It's a mood of act right," said Longoria. "It's cayenne pepper extract, so when it comes out, it comes out at a speed of 405 miles per hour."Longoria said the pepper spray is about twice as strong as the kind you can buy in the store. They said it's non-lethal and does not have any long term consequences.