HEALTH & FITNESS

UT hoops star fighting leukemia at MD Anderson Cancer Center

EMBED </>More Videos

UT basketball player battling leukemia to play again (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's the video that has been seen around the world: University of Texas guard Andrew Jones shooting hoops inside M.D. Anderson Cancer Center as he continues to fight the disease. Not long before the video was shot, Andrew was unable to move.

"The first couple weeks of being diagnosed, I didn't say a word," Jones recalled.

It was a shock to Jones when he was told in January that he had acute leukemia.

"Cancer is like the biggest fear anyone could ever have (because) you know there is no guarantee of survival," he said.

Before his diagnosis Jones was at the height of his college basketball career. He was in between games and didn't have a clue he had blood cancer.

"I felt a little winded, didn't feel like myself, and I didn't know why," he said.

Jones went to the emergency room and was told he had a viral infection, but yet, after another game, Jones felt worse.

"My legs were tingling so I knew that was a sign something had to be really wrong," he said.

Blood results eventually showed he had cancer.

"I started crying," he remembers. "It hurt, you know, I felt like I had a pain in my stomach. I didn't know anything about (leukemia)."

When he finally arrived at M.D. Anderson, his doctor said he was in bad shape.

"He was in ICU, on oxygen and he could not move," said Dr. Elias Jabbour.

Dr. Jabbour made it his mission to get Jones back on the court, so knowing he had a passion for basketball, he used it to motivate him to beat cancer just like he would beat any other team on the court.

"We built a team, myself and Andrew, his family," said Jabbour. "(We) had one goal: we want to beat cancer."

"Dr. Jabbour is really what gave me the motivation to keep fighting because he was telling me, 'I will cure you,'" said Jones

Jones continues to score those shots against cancer. He's focused, determined and vowing not to give up. He's waiting for the day he will be able to suit up and meet his next opponent on the court.

"It's going to be something I ain't never felt before. I'm going to have an appreciation of life because, you know, tomorrow is never promised," he said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthuniversity of texasmd anderson cancer centerhospitalcollege basketballviral videoHoustonAustin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
Men's Salon 'The Gents Place' Debuts In River Oaks
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video