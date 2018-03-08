A local shooting range is gaining attention after its humorous public sign.The Boyert Shooting Center has announced that unlike, Dick's Sporting Goods who discontinued AR sales following a Florida high school shooting, they will continue to sell that type of weapon.General manager Travis Clark stated the post was meant to have people react, which they already have in a positive way."It was meant to have people react to it and hopefully most understand that we are referring to the company and not an individual," Clark told ABC13.Boyert's also said that they will continue to sell to anyone of legal age who passes the required background check.Clark said the shooting range allows law enforcement and active military to use the facilities for free."We are currently offering a huge discount to any employee of a school district as long as they have a valid ID," he added. "We are here to help train them and help them with their LTC regardless if they are allowed to carry in a school or not."