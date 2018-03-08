Correa, Bregman have contracts renewed by Astros

HOUSTON ASTROS

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida --
The Houston Astros have renewed the contract of shortstop Carlos Correa for the second straight year and also renewed third baseman Alex Bregman.

Correa was given a $1 million salary while in the major leagues by the World Series champions. In the unlikely event he is sent to the minors, his salary would drop to $267,500.

Correa earned the $535,000 major league minimum last year, when he was a first-time All-Star and hit .315 with 24 homers and 84 RBIs in 109 games. His salary in the minors would have been $258,350.

Bregman was renewed at $599,000 in the major leagues and $269,700 in the minors, up from $539,400/$97,063 last year. He hit .284 with 19 homers and 71 RBIs.

Houston has not yet announced the renewals.

Correa will be eligible for salary arbitration after next season and Bregman after the 2019 season.
