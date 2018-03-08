ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Marvel Universe Live! coming to Houston

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) --
Avengers, assemble!

Marvel is calling all of its fans this summer to enjoy the superhero action, thrills and drama live, with the debut of "Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes."

Marvel has announced that fans can watch the iconic superheroes, joined by Guardians of the Galaxy live in a legendary battle to defend the universe from evil.

The live performance in Houston is scheduled for July 12-22.

"Our tremendously talented creative team and a nearly superhuman cast, have created a show that brings the grandeur of Marvel to life," said Juliette Feld, producer of Marvel Universe LIVE! "Age of Heroes creates an experience that immerses families in non-stop action, creating movie-style thrills and jaw-dropping stunts that showcase the powers of your favorite Super Heroes right before your eyes."

To give an insight of what the show will be about, Marvel also released that the Guardians of the Galaxy join Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes has been called in by Doctor Strange on a momentous crusade against the scheming Nebula, who teams up with the conniving and loathsome villains Loki and Green Goblin.

The incredible superhuman forces of Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow will unite in clashes that pit student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother.

Fans, are you ready to watch your favorite characters defeat evil?
