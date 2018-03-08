Nearly three years after Rachel Dolezal became the center of a controversy surrounding her appearance, she's back in the spotlight.Dolezal stepped down as the Spokane NAACP chapter president in 2015 after her parents revealed she was white -- not African American as she had told others.In the Netflix documentary "The Rachel Divide," Dolezal is sharing her side.The short trailer highlights her apparent struggle with her son about moving on from the controversy."It affected me, it affected my brother," her son said in the trailer.The documentary is available April 27 on Netflix.