ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'The Rachel Divide': Netflix documentary gives insight on life of Rachel Dolezal

EMBED </>More Videos

Rachel Dolezal stars in new Netflix documentary. (KTRK)

Nearly three years after Rachel Dolezal became the center of a controversy surrounding her appearance, she's back in the spotlight.

Dolezal stepped down as the Spokane NAACP chapter president in 2015 after her parents revealed she was white -- not African American as she had told others.

RELATED: Dolezal resigns amid deception allegations
Head of Spokane NAACP quits amid furor over racial identity
Rachel Dolezal, the former local NAACP president who is at the center of a controversy over whether she lied about her race on a government job application, resigned Monday.


In the Netflix documentary "The Rachel Divide," Dolezal is sharing her side.

The short trailer highlights her apparent struggle with her son about moving on from the controversy.

"It affected me, it affected my brother," her son said in the trailer.
The documentary is available April 27 on Netflix.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentnetflixu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
On the Run Tour II tickets on sale today
2 women claim Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
Bush 41 steps out to celebrate end of RodeoHouston
Garth Brooks sets new record on RodeoHouston's last night
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video