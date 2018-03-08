Middle school teacher accused of using racial slur and calling students dumb

JACKSONVILLE, Florida --
A Florida middle school teacher has been suspended after allegedly calling his students dumb and using racial slurs in his classroom.

WJAX reported that David Swinyar, a teacher at Kernan Middle School, was suspended for 10 days without pay.

He is accused of using the 'n' word in his classroom.

"There's no call for that in the classroom or around kids period," parent Torris Smalls told WJAX.

Swinyar allegedly became aggressive towards his students.

He also allegedly made comments like, "You all should not be dating all these different African-American boys because they are not worth it."
