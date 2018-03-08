HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) --If you've recently bought a pair of "Cat and Jack" brand jeans at Target, you could be up for a refund.
In a press release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Cat and Jack Girls' Star-Studded Skinny Jeans are under a recall after reports of the metal stars detaching and causing lacerations.
About 30,000 jeans were sold from September 2017 through November 2017 in sizes 4-18p, according to the U.S. CPSC.
CPSC advises consumers immediately stop wearing the recalled jeans and return them to any Target store for a full refund.
Consumers can also file a claim online.
For a complete list of the jeans being recalled click here.
Anyone with questions in regards to the recall, can call Target at (800) 440-0680 or can also visit Target's Facebook page.