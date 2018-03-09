French Spot 'Fig & Olive' Debuts In The Galleria

Looking to chow down on some French fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 5115 Westheimer Rd., in the Galleria, the new addition is called Fig & Olive.
This newcomer--housed in the former Saks Fifth Avenue space--is the ninth locale for the expanding French eatery. Fig & Olive has other outposts in New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Southern California.
The menu features Provence-inspired Mediterranean fare, with brunch, lunch, dinner and happy hour offerings.
For starters, diners can expect to see appetizers such as heirloom tomato bisque with tomato gelee, roasted cauliflower with a garlic emulsion and octopus carpaccio with piquillo pepper puree and black olive dust.
Switching over to entrees, look for dishes like Chilean sea bass with roasted sunchokes in a romesco mascarpone sauce, roasted Amish chicken with herbes de Provence and paella with scallops, black tiger shrimp and mussels.
There's a selection of pasta and risotto dishes on hand, too, along with salads and an array of sides like wild mushrooms and sauteed spinach.
Rounding things out is an extensive wine list and signature cocktails. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
There are two reviews on Yelp thus far, which give it five stars.
Natalie D., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on March 3rd, said: "I was thoroughly impressed with everything I ate and drank. They have a variety of items and I think anyone can find something they like here. As the name would suggest, all their dishes have been prepared with their wonderful olive oil."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Fig & Olive is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-11pm, Friday from 11am-midnight, Saturday from 10am-midnight, and Sunday from 10am-10pm.
