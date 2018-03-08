SPORTS

Women's college basketball team pushes bus stuck in snow

Women's college basketball team pushes bus stuck in the snow (KTRK)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
One women's college basketball team's trip to their CAA Championship game got stuck in a snowy situation.

The Northeastern University women's basketball team had to push their team bus after it got stuck in the snow in Philadelphia.

According to the University's newspaper, the bus got stuck after the team wrapped up a practice session at St. Joseph's University Wednesday afternoon.

A video, shared by the university's women basketball team's Facebook page, showed the team's effort to get their bus out of the snow.

The team was able to successfully push out their bus and continue en route to their championship game.

This year's CAA Championship is hosted by Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
