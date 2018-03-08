2 arrested after high-speed chase ends in head-on collision in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department says at least two people are in custody after a high-speed chase through northeast Houston ended in crash Thursday afternoon.

According to HPD, the chase started at 1800 El Paseo in southwest Houston.


The chase ended in a head on collision in the 8000 block of Lockwood near Crosstimbers Street.

It is not clear why the vehicle was being chased by authorities.
