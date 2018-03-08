Police activity at E. Crosstimbers and Lockwood due to the end of a vehicle pursuit; at least 2 persons detained. Heavy traffic in the area and the investigation is ongoing; please find an alternate route #hounews #houtraffic — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 8, 2018

The Houston Police Department says at least two people are in custody after a high-speed chase through northeast Houston ended in crash Thursday afternoon.According to HPD, the chase started at 1800 El Paseo in southwest Houston.The chase ended in a head on collision in the 8000 block of Lockwood near Crosstimbers Street.It is not clear why the vehicle was being chased by authorities.