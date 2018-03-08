HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Police Department says at least two people are in custody after a high-speed chase through northeast Houston ended in crash Thursday afternoon.
According to HPD, the chase started at 1800 El Paseo in southwest Houston.
Police activity at E. Crosstimbers and Lockwood due to the end of a vehicle pursuit; at least 2 persons detained. Heavy traffic in the area and the investigation is ongoing; please find an alternate route #hounews #houtraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 8, 2018
The chase ended in a head on collision in the 8000 block of Lockwood near Crosstimbers Street.
It is not clear why the vehicle was being chased by authorities.