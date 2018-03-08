Father arrested for murder in death of 7-month-old son

EMBED </>More Videos

Father charged with murder in death of 7-month-old baby (KTRK)

OKLAHOMA (KTRK) --
A father in Oklahoma is facing murder chargers after police found the body of his infant son.

The case began back in February, when police responded to a domestic abuse call.

Police say 31-year-old Manuel Minjarez assaulted the mother of his 7-month-old son Jody Minjarez.

According to authorities, Minjarez fled with the baby.

Days later, the mother obtained a protective order mandating the boy be returned to her, and an Amber Alert was issued for the child.

On Wednesday, police arrested Minjarez at a residence, where the boy's body was found.

Minjarez is facing first degree murder charges and desecrating a human corpse charges.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child deathfather chargedhomicidemurderOklahoma
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video