STOCKTON, California --A California man is the latest suspected arsonist wanted by police after a surveillance video caught him pouring a flammable liquid onto an SUV.
The video of the March 3rd incident, posted on the Stockton police department's Facebook page, shows the suspect pouring the flammable liquid onto the windshield of a Chevrolet SUV.
The suspect then lights a flame, throws it towards the SUV and proceeds to run off into the runaway vehicle.
There is no word at this time as to if this was an act of revenge.