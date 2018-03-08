A California man is the latest suspected arsonist wanted by police after a surveillance video caught him pouring a flammable liquid onto an SUV.The video of the March 3rd incident, posted on the Stockton police department's Facebook page, shows the suspect pouring the flammable liquid onto the windshield of a Chevrolet SUV.The suspect then lights a flame, throws it towards the SUV and proceeds to run off into the runaway vehicle.There is no word at this time as to if this was an act of revenge.