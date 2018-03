The Wharton Police Department say a man pretended to be disabled but quickly popped out of his scooter to commit theft at a store.Wharton police released a surveillance photo of the man riding on a scooter in Walmart.He was last seen driving away in a white Toyota Camry or similar vehicle.If you have information about the man you are asked to call the Wharton Police Department of the East Wharton County Crimestoppers at 979-282-TIPS