HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A vehicle that is painted to look like both a Houston Police Department patrol car and a taxi has gotten a lot of attention from people online wondering what exactly it is.
The SUV is part of the department's "Choose Your Ride" campaign, which is designed to remind people not to drink and drive, especially around events such as spring break.
The "Choose Your Ride" campaign is a partnership between Houston police and Yellow Cab.
"Harris County has led the nation in the past in alcohol-related deaths and fatality crashes so it's very important to remind people that if they're going to consume alcoholic beverages to make arrangements for transportation," said R.A. Pantoja, senior police officer in Public Affairs.
The campaign was launched in 2017, right before the Fourth of July.
While you can't hail HPD's vehicle from the curb after a night out, you can sit in the front or the back.
The interior in the front looks just like a patrol car. It differs in the back where there is no cage typically used to transport prisoners.
As you enjoy yourself for spring break, officers say they want you to ask yourself one thing.
"Do you want to choose a yellow cab or a patrol car?" Pantoja said.
If you do drink and drive, police warn you will end up in jail.
If you plan to drink, order a cab ahead of time or keep Yellow Cab's number handy.
A Yellow Cab can be booked online or by calling 713-236-1111.