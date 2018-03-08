Drinking during Spring Break? Police urging you to 'choose your ride'

EMBED </>More Videos

HPD is reminding people not to drink and drive during spring break with their choose your ride campaign. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A vehicle that is painted to look like both a Houston Police Department patrol car and a taxi has gotten a lot of attention from people online wondering what exactly it is.

The SUV is part of the department's "Choose Your Ride" campaign, which is designed to remind people not to drink and drive, especially around events such as spring break.

The "Choose Your Ride" campaign is a partnership between Houston police and Yellow Cab.

"Harris County has led the nation in the past in alcohol-related deaths and fatality crashes so it's very important to remind people that if they're going to consume alcoholic beverages to make arrangements for transportation," said R.A. Pantoja, senior police officer in Public Affairs.

The campaign was launched in 2017, right before the Fourth of July.

While you can't hail HPD's vehicle from the curb after a night out, you can sit in the front or the back.

The interior in the front looks just like a patrol car. It differs in the back where there is no cage typically used to transport prisoners.

As you enjoy yourself for spring break, officers say they want you to ask yourself one thing.

"Do you want to choose a yellow cab or a patrol car?" Pantoja said.

If you do drink and drive, police warn you will end up in jail.

If you plan to drink, order a cab ahead of time or keep Yellow Cab's number handy.

A Yellow Cab can be booked online or by calling 713-236-1111.

Related Topics:
drunk drivingdwihouston police departmentcab driversHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video