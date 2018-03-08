Herbalist charged in death of diabetic boy treated with oils

A man who calls himself an herbalist is facing criminal charges in connection with the death of a 13-year-old boy under his care in Harbor Gateway.The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office charged Timothy Morrow, 83, with child endangerment and practicing medicine without a license.Prosecutors say Morrow prescribed herbs in lieu of the insulin the boy's pediatrician had prescribed, even when the boy became sick and semi-comatose due to complications from his Type-1 diabetes.Shortly before the victim died in August 2014, Morrow allegedly told the victim's parents not to give him insulin but instead to administer the herbal oils that he was selling.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest and died the next day as a result of complications from his diabetes. The medical examiner determined the child would have lived had he received proper medical treatment.The victim's mother had previously met Morrow when she attended several of his seminars about herbs."The allegations in this case underscore the serious health and safety risks of taking medical advice from someone who lacks a license and the proper training that goes with it," said City Attorney Mike Feuer. "No family should have to suffer the tragedy of losing a child because of irresponsible, un-credentialed medical advice."If convicted, Morrow could face up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine. He has not yet entered a plea.