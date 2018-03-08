Coca-Cola may be getting into the booze business again by developing a bubbly alcoholic drink in Japan.The soda maker, best known for Coke, Sprite and Fanta, says it's experimenting with a canned beverage that would be a mix of sparkling water and an alcoholic Japanese drink. The Atlanta-based company declined to say when the drink may launch or what it would be called.Coca-Cola Co. sold wine about 40 years ago, but got out of that business in 1983. Last year, it launched a line of fruity alcohol mixers in Spain.