3 arrested in shooting and woman's kidnapping at First Colony Mall

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Detectives in Sugar Land have arrested three people they say were involved in a shooting and a woman's kidnapping at First Colony Mall.

Eric Michael Spillers, 20, Marissa Ann Esparza, 21, and Alyssa Castellano, 20, all of Rosenberg, have been charged with aggravated kidnapping in the Feb. 26 incident.

Investigators say a driver flagged down a Fort Bend County deputy on Highway 59 near Williams Way that afternoon.

He told police he was with a friend in the parking lot of the mall when he was confronted by another group of people.

The man claimed someone pulled out a pistol and shot at him at least twice.

Authorities say the man then jumped back into his vehicle and drove off, leaving behind his friend who ran into the mall.

Sugar Land detectives realized during the investigation that both the alleged victims and the other group knew each other.

They had allegedly gotten into an altercation earlier that day in Rosenberg over theft of drugs and money.

Officials also learned that a woman was with the two victims when the shots were fired.

She was abducted, beaten and held for ransom by the alleged gunman and his friends, but later released.

Spillers, Esparza and Castellano were taken to the Fort Bend County Jail.

Spillers bond was set at $150,000.

The bonds for Esparza and Castellano were set at $100,000.

Authorities say additional charges against the suspects are possible.
