SHOPPING

Drunk shopping is real problem, costing America $30 billion, study shows

EMBED </>More Videos

Have you ever been guilty of drunk shopping? It's a real problem, and it's on the rise. (KABC)

Have you ever been guilty of drunk shopping? It's a real problem, and it's on the rise.

Finder.com found that Americans spent an average of $448 per person in drunk purchases in 2017 - that's nearly double what it was the year before. Those $448 amount to an estimated $30.43 billion in the last year.

Nearly half of Americans admit to regularly shopping while drunk, according to a survey of 2,000 adults.

Men are responsible for more drunk spending than women: $564 compared to $282.

Generation X spent the most on drunk purchases, averaging $738 last year in 2017 - that's more than triple the amount that millennials spent, which was $206.

As for what people are buying while under the influence, it's everything from clothing to gambling, the study found. About 61 percent of shoppers say they drunkenly spend on food. The next most common purchases are shoes and clothes and then gambling.

Retailers are taking advantage of the trend and offering more sales after 9 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingconsumerdrinkingalcoholstudyu.s. & worldonline shopping
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Costco offering 'Military Hour' shopping event
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Toys 'R' Us closing: Social media gets nostalgic
Dollar store grocery items at a fraction of the cost
Katy Mills Mall is finally ready to leave the 90s behind
More Shopping
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video