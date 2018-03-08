EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3092349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The new Marvel flick 'Black Panther' is more than just a comic book blockbuster, it's igniting a movement.

.@pixyrue since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers 🤷🏾‍♂️ let me know if I can replace them 😅 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) March 6, 2018

One of the stars from the Black Panther movie is offering to replace a fan's retainer.The 18-year-old broke her retainer while watching the movie.Apparently, the teen's dentist posted online that Sophia Robb snapped her retainer when Michael B. Jordan took off his shirt during a fight scene.Robb shared the post on Twitter, and of course, Jordan found out.The actor responded by saying, "I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers. Let me know if I can replace them."