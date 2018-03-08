ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Michael B. Jordan offers to replace a Black Panther fan's retainer

One of the stars from the Black Panther movie is offering to replace a fan's retainer.

The 18-year-old broke her retainer while watching the movie.

Apparently, the teen's dentist posted online that Sophia Robb snapped her retainer when Michael B. Jordan took off his shirt during a fight scene.

Robb shared the post on Twitter, and of course, Jordan found out.

The actor responded by saying, "I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers. Let me know if I can replace them."

