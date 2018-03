Beloved Houston restaurant Treebeards is marking 40 years in business, and it's celebrating with a special offer.You can stop by and enjoy their most popular dish, the red beans and rice plate, for just $1.95. That's the same price it was 40 years ago.The dish is served on a retro oval plate, complete with sausage link, onions, and French bread.The offer is good at the Market Square location through March 16.Follow Katherine Whaley on Twitter and Facebook