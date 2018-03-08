TRAFFIC

Grant to provide new technology to 40 flood-prone Houston intersections

Houston has won a $9.4 million grant to improve warnings at 40 flood-prone intersections. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
New technology is coming to Houston that could help save lives when it comes to street flooding. The City of Houston has won a $9.4 million dollar grant to improve warnings at 40 flood-prone intersections.

The money will be used to add red light warnings to alert drivers. The warning system will be equipped with backup generators, batteries, sensors that will monitor high water, and communicate information online.


Some of the intersections include Main and Holcombe, and Wayside and Lawndale, Shepherd and Memorial, which experienced flooding during Harvey.

Here's the list of locations:


Main at Holcombe
Elgin at Railroad
Allen Parkway at Montrose
Allen Parkway at Waugh
Fannin at Holcombe
6514 Jensen
1700 Jensen
3500 Kelley
5800 Elysian
7506 Hardy
5405 Mesa
Old Galveston Road
Houston at Memorial
Shepherd at Memorial
Houston at Railroad
North Main at Railroad
Clinton at Railroad
Yale at Railroad
Lawndale at Railroad
Broadway at Railroad
75th and Railroad
Harrisburg at Railroad
Forest Hill at Railroard
Wayside at Lawndale
Polk at Railroad
Franklin under Commerce
Old Spanish Trail at Railroad
South Richey at Railroard
Shaver at Railroard
Red Bluff at Railroad
Ranchester at Westpark Tollway
I-10 at Beltway 8
Highway 6 at I-45
Griggs at OST
Alt US 90 at Beltway
I-69 Frontage at Beltway
Will Clayton at I-69
I-45 Frontage at Beltway
Alt US 90 at Railroad

