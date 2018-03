New technology is coming to Houston that could help save lives when it comes to street flooding. The City of Houston has won a $9.4 million dollar grant to improve warnings at 40 flood-prone intersections.The money will be used to add red light warnings to alert drivers. The warning system will be equipped with backup generators, batteries, sensors that will monitor high water, and communicate information online.Some of the intersections include Main and Holcombe, and Wayside and Lawndale, Shepherd and Memorial, which experienced flooding during Harvey.Main at HolcombeElgin at RailroadAllen Parkway at MontroseAllen Parkway at WaughFannin at Holcombe6514 Jensen1700 Jensen3500 Kelley5800 Elysian7506 Hardy5405 MesaOld Galveston RoadHouston at MemorialShepherd at MemorialHouston at RailroadNorth Main at RailroadClinton at RailroadYale at RailroadLawndale at RailroadBroadway at Railroad75th and RailroadHarrisburg at RailroadForest Hill at RailroardWayside at LawndalePolk at RailroadFranklin under CommerceOld Spanish Trail at RailroadSouth Richey at RailroardShaver at RailroardRed Bluff at RailroadRanchester at Westpark TollwayI-10 at Beltway 8Highway 6 at I-45Griggs at OSTAlt US 90 at BeltwayI-69 Frontage at BeltwayWill Clayton at I-69I-45 Frontage at BeltwayAlt US 90 at RailroadFollow Katherine Whaley on Twitter and Facebook for traffic updates.