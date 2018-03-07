In a time where some malls have closed down, there's good news coming out of Katy Mills.City officials call this place the biggest economic engine here right now, and owner Simon Property Group wants to make the shopping experience even better for you.Katy Mills plans to undergo an interior overhaul at the sprawling shopping center. The plans are expected to be revealed Thursday.Katy Mills mall opened its doors in October 1999. After being opened for nearly two decades now, the mall is still going strong with 98 percent occupancy.Ahead of the announcement, city officials have not said specifically what the plans include."What I can say is we're going to be touching the mall, all parts of it," said Byron Herbert, the city administrator of Katy. "The internal section of the mall. They're gonna see a lot of effort and activity throughout the whole mall.""Simon's goal is to provide a better shopping experience for our residents," added Kayce Reina, Katy's director of tourism.Project renderings are expected to be shown in Katy on Thursday morning.