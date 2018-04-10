CHILDREN'S HEALTH

Kids don't always need a daily bath, Houston doctor says

BATH TIME! Think you know how often a baby or even a teen needs to bathe? Think again.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Bath time can be a struggle for many parents. But do they really need to bathe every single night?

A day at the playground may mean bath time at night, but when we sat down with Houston dermatologist Dr. Sherry Ingraham, she had some surprising answers about your kids, good hygiene and healthy skin.

"I tell my patients we were designed to be self-cleaning, our skin barrier is self-cleaning," Ingraham said. "So unless you're getting into dirt and pools and sunscreen, you really only need to bathe a 6- to 11-year-old child about twice a week."

Once or twice a week? Yes. Here are the guidelines from the American Academy of Dermatology:
  • For a child 6-11 years old: once or twice a week
  • For 'tweens and teens: daily, especially once puberty begins

Dr. Ingraham say it's important to remember that if you're using sunscreen, you should wash it off daily.
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
