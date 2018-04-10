For a child 6-11 years old: once or twice a week

For 'tweens and teens: daily, especially once puberty begins

Bath time can be a struggle for many parents. But do they really need to bathe every single night?A day at the playground may mean bath time at night, but when we sat down with Houston dermatologist Dr. Sherry Ingraham, she had some surprising answers about your kids, good hygiene and healthy skin."I tell my patients we were designed to be self-cleaning, our skin barrier is self-cleaning," Ingraham said. "So unless you're getting into dirt and pools and sunscreen, you really only need to bathe a 6- to 11-year-old child about twice a week."Once or twice a week? Yes. Here are the guidelines from the American Academy of Dermatology:Dr. Ingraham say it's important to remember that if you're using, you should wash it off daily.