17-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting at Alabama high school

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say two students have been shot at an Alabama high school.

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama --
A shooting at dismissal time Wednesday afternoon at a high school in Alabama's largest city has left one student dead and a second student critically injured.

The shooting prompted a brief lockdown at Huffman High School, according to authorities.

Birmingham Fire Department Capt. Harold Watson said two students were hit by gunfire and taken for medical attention.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Bryan Shelton told local media organizations that one of the students suffered life-threatening injuries. He described it as an "accidental shooting" but details weren't immediately available.

The Birmingham City School system said in a statement that the shooting prompted a brief lockdown.

"Two students were involved in a shooting during dismissal," the school system statement said. "The school was placed on brief lockdown and police were called." It added that police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Local reports said Birmingham's mayor, Randall Woodfin, had gone to the school with police.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school shootingu.s. & worldaccidental shootinghigh schoolAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video