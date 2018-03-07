FAMILY & PARENTING

New in vitro method could be 'game changer' for aspiring parents

EMBED </>More Videos

INVOcell is a potential gamechanger for aspiring parents.

By
RALEIGH, NC --
The CDC has found that 12 percent of women aged 15-44 in the United States have trouble getting pregnant or carrying a baby to term.

For some, in vitro fertilization (IVF) can help, but, it comes at a high financial cost. Carolina Conceptions in North Carolina is offering a new IVF procedure called INVOcell which costs less than half the average price of traditional IVF.

RELATED: Conception or cash-back: Houston-based company insures a birth for couples struggling with fertility
Baby or cash back: Company offers fertility insurance
A Houston-based company is helping couples with fertility treatments without going broke.


"So, for INVOcell, the ovarian stimulation protocol is much simpler than traditional IVF because we don't need as many eggs," explained Dr. John Park, a reproductive endocrinologist at Carolina Conceptions.

"So, not as many ultrasound visits and a lot less medication used compared to traditional IVF. It's a much simpler more natural way of doing IVF," Park said.

INVOcell might be a game changer for in vitro fertilization



Park said doctors retrieve eggs and place up to six eggs and sperm in a cylindrical piece of equipment called INVOcell. The device is placed immediately in the patient's vagina, where it stays for five days.

"The patient herself is the incubator and now we don't need an expensive IVF lab, expensive incubator, the conditions are more natural," Park said.

RELATED: Companies that offer employer-sponsored fertility benefits
Twins announcement in the Woodlands
Employer-sponsored fertility treatments are becoming a popular benefit for companies. Here are the most notable workplaces that offer the benefit.


After five days, the INVOcell is taken out and taken to the embryology lab, which assesses the number and quality of embryos. Patients aged 37 and younger have only one embryo transferred into the patient, and Park said that in most cases, other healthy embryos can be frozen for future pregnancies.

"IVF has gotten more complex, more complicated so the cost continues to go up," Park said. "The typical IVF cycle can easily be $15,000 or $20,000 if you are doing genetic testing on embryos. This is less than half that procedurally, it's around $6,000 and the cost of medication is pretty minimal compared to what you would normally spend on medications so it is a game changer.

"IVF has pregnancy rates of 60 to 70 percent in this age range," he added. "In preliminary studies, they're showing INVOcell pregnancy rates are just as good with the right candidates for half the cost of regular IVF."

The best candidates for INVOcell are women younger than 38 with a BMI under 38, an AMH of 1.5 or more, and good sperm quality.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familypregnancyfertilityscienceu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Parade candy left child with red face and numbness
Guide to 2018 summer camps at The Woodlands
Family donates embryos after freezer malfunction
The Woodlands Recognized as "Best Places to Live"
Mom building her PR firm and raising a family
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video