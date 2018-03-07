A video of two Houston high school students' on-air performance has taken a positive lift-off.The video, recorded by a United Airlines attendant, shows two Stratford High School orchestra students making their way down the flight aisles as they perform for the passengers on board.It seems these performers have no fear when it comes to stagefright. According to the attendant's post on YouTube, the performance took place 30,000 feet in the air, as they traveled on a flight back home to Houston.