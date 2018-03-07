ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Stratford High School orchestra students perform 30K feet above ground

EMBED </>More Videos

Stratford high school students play music on United flight (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A video of two Houston high school students' on-air performance has taken a positive lift-off.

The video, recorded by a United Airlines attendant, shows two Stratford High School orchestra students making their way down the flight aisles as they perform for the passengers on board.

It seems these performers have no fear when it comes to stagefright. According to the attendant's post on YouTube, the performance took place 30,000 feet in the air, as they traveled on a flight back home to Houston.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmusicUnited Airlinesflight attendantHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
On the Run Tour II tickets on sale today
2 women claim Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
Bush 41 steps out to celebrate end of RodeoHouston
Garth Brooks sets new record on RodeoHouston's last night
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video