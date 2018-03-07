PETS & ANIMALS

Owners surrender dog after 3 children attacked in NW Harris Co.

A Spring family has surrendered their beloved pet to a wolf sanctuary after several reports of dog bites.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
After a series of attacks in a northwest Harris County neighborhood, an animal being kept as a family pet has been surrendered to a wolf sanctuary.

Authorities say two boys, aged 8 and 11, were bitten yesterday in the Gleannloch Farms neighborhood on Broadhead Manor Drive.

Both received puncture wounds to the legs. Investigators say the animal had apparently escaped from a backyard nearby where its owners live.

"I've never seen a dog bite anyone before. At first it was just kind of nipping at his pants.I thought it was playing, but you know, you realize pretty quickly it was not playing," said eyewitness Heather Wood.

Parents of one of the victims, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the dog has been referred to on the owner's social media as "Ember."

Investigators with the Harris County Public Health Department, which operates animal control, says this is the fourth report of a bite by this dog since December.

An officer has been attempting to follow up since then to ensure the animal was properly quarantined after each incident, but authorities say the owners have not been cooperative.

The owners of the animal refused comment on the attacks.

The victims are all expected to make a full recovery.

