Biker not ticketed after performing stunts next to police

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KTRK) --
Many viewers have been stunned that a biker was not ticketed after performing wild stunts in front of an officer.

The incident took place in St. Louis, Missouri. The video went viral after the biker could be seen popping wheelies, standing on his seat, and fist bumping the officer with his foot.

The biker did not receive a ticket for any of the stunts on a public street, and many are questioning the police chief as to why.

The St. Louis Police Department is aware of the video and officials there say they are looking into it.

An internal investigation is currently underway.
