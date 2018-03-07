SOCIETY

College dropout in New York still living in dorm 2 years later

EMBED </>More Videos

Lisa Palmer is accused of illegally squatting in her old dorm room at Hunter College two years after dropping out. (KTRK)

NEW YORK CITY --
Lisa Palmer might one day re-register for courses at Hunter College, but until then, she doesn't have plans to vacate her dorm.

The former geography major is the center of a lawsuit claiming she has racked up $94,000 in unpaid residence hall charges after refusing to move out, WCBS-TV reports.

Palmer dropped out two years ago after she claims the school forced her out of classes a semester before graduating when she couldn't pay her bills.

Hunter College alleges they've sent numerous vacate notices to Palmer, all of which have been disregarded.

The school says she's illegally squatting on the property, and are seeking help evicting her by a sheriff or city marshal.

"I feel like every semester is another opportunity to register for courses," Palmer said. "I think I should just stay and fight the case."

Palmer says she is working two jobs right now. She said she wants to eventually finish her degree at the school, but disputes she owes $94,000 to the college.

"I don't think paying it off is realistic and I also don't believe that I should have to pay it off," Palmer said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societycollegeu.s. & worldlawsuitcollege studentsNew York
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video