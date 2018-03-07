A pepper spray scare had one Fort Bend County school on high alert Wednesday morning.At about 11:15 a.m., the chemical was set off in a classroom at Quail Valley Middle School, then spread to the rest of the campus, making some students and staff feel ill.SkyEye13 captured the line of kids from up above. They were ushered outside while administrators tried to get to the bottom of the pepper spray.It was not immediately known if the spray accidentally went off or if a student intentionally set it off, but if it was a prank, we're told proper disciplinary action will follow. Some parents weren't taking any chances and took their kids home early for the day."I was in the cafeteria and they told us to evacuate. I wasn't sure what was going on," student Adam Wade explained.Parents were notified about the incident via email and voice text."With all the shootings and things that's been going on, it's scary. It's very, very scary, so I immediately left school. I told my job 'I'm not coming in today, I have to go get my child from school," parent Kimberly Murphy said.Fort Bend ISD says two students were transported to the hospital out of precaution, but that everyone was allowed to go back inside after firefighters gave the all-clear.Fort Bend County released a statement about the incident: