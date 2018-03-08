SOCIETY

Transform your toilet bowl into a night light with the GlowBowl

Today's totally worth it gadget is the glowbowl....which promises to turn your toilet into a nightlight. (KTRK)

The new totally worth it gadget is the GlowBowl, which promises to turn your toilet into a nightlight.

It's a motion activated nightlight for the bathroom and it is pretty easy to install.

First, insert three triple a batteries into the back.

Then attach it to your toilet by bending the flexible arm over the rim with the light inside the toilet bowl rim.

Select the color you want by pressing the button on the side.

If the light gets too bright, use the dimmer to reduce the shine.

Next time you get up in the middle of the night to use the restroom, the motion activated sensor will light your way to the toilet.

The GlowBowl is $10 at Walgreens.
