A North Carolina Middle School resource officer is showing Twitter that his job isn't just all work and no play.On Friday, deputy McDuffie was walking by the school's dance studio when he heard a beat drop that he just couldn't ignore.James Brown's "Get Up Offa That Thing" came on and McDuffie didn't hesitate to show off his moves.In a video posted to Twitter, the deputy is seen breaking it down with four students.The school dance department tweeted the video with the caption, "When you hear your song while walking by the @ligonmiddle dance studios..."It was accompanied by the hashtag "McDuffie got groove."