A man is behind bars, accused in the violent sexual assault of an Alvin woman.Alec James Sparks is facing charges after he allegedly tied up a woman, beat her and then sexually assaulted her on Saturday.Alvin police said Sparks was arrested and booked on Monday, which was his 29th birthday.Family members say the victim is a single mother, and allege the assault happened over a two-day period, leaving her with severe injuries including several broken bones in the face.The woman's daughterto share her mom's story."...my mom was assaulted in every way by a man she thought was her friend," the victim's daughter writes. "He offered to rent her his home he had and offered her to go see it from what I know ... from there things went bad."The daughter is pleading for help after the alleged assault left her family with thousands of dollars in hospital bills.Sparks is being held on a $550,000 bond, including $300,000 on an aggravated sexual assault charge, and $250,000 on an aggravated assault charge.Alvin police said Sparks had no prior criminal record.