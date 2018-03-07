ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --A man is behind bars, accused in the violent sexual assault of an Alvin woman.
Alec James Sparks is facing charges after he allegedly tied up a woman, beat her and then sexually assaulted her on Saturday.
Alvin police said Sparks was arrested and booked on Monday, which was his 29th birthday.
Family members say the victim is a single mother, and allege the assault happened over a two-day period, leaving her with severe injuries including several broken bones in the face.
The woman's daughter launched a GoFundMe page to share her mom's story.
"...my mom was assaulted in every way by a man she thought was her friend," the victim's daughter writes. "He offered to rent her his home he had and offered her to go see it from what I know ... from there things went bad."
The daughter is pleading for help after the alleged assault left her family with thousands of dollars in hospital bills.
Sparks is being held on a $550,000 bond, including $300,000 on an aggravated sexual assault charge, and $250,000 on an aggravated assault charge.
Alvin police said Sparks had no prior criminal record.